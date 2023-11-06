Then-Rep. Peter Meijer speaks to reporters at his watch party in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Aug. 2, 2022. Photo: Sarah Rice for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Former U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer announced Monday that he is running for the Republican nomination for Michigan's open Senate seat.

Why it matters: He is the latest addition to a crowded field of candidates that is seeking to replace the retiring Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

Meijer, 35, will challenge former Republican congressman Mike Rogers and former Detroit police chief James Craig for the GOP nomination.

Democrats Rep. Elissa Slotkin and actor Hill Harper announced bids earlier this year.

What they're saying: "My wife and I prayed hard about this race and how we can best serve our state and our nation," Meijer said. "We considered every aspect of the campaign, and are confident we have the best chance of taking back this seat for the Republicans and fighting hard for a conservative future."

Between the lines: Meijer's announcement is no surprise.

Speculation that the West Michigan Republican would enter the race has picked up in the weeks after Meijer formed an exploratory committee for a campaign.

Zoom out: Meijer was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach then-president Donald Trump in 2021 after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.