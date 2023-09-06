Former GOP Rep. Mike Rogers launches Michigan Senate bid
Former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, a former FBI agent and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, is running for the Republican nomination for Michigan's open Senate seat.
Why it matters: With Rogers' return to politics after nearly a decade, Republicans now have a formidable Senate candidate to run for Democrat Debbie Stabenow's seat.
- Others, like former Rep. Peter Meijer and former Detroit police chief James Craig, have signaled they are prepping bids for the seat in what could become a competitive GOP primary.
What they're saying: "We have a broken system of justice – one for the DC elites and one for the rest of us," Rogers said in a video announcement Wednesday.
- "Schools care more about social engineering than the 3 R's: readin', riten', and 'rithmetic, while China is educating the next generation and stealing our jobs and intellectual property."
Between the lines: The Livingston County native has ties to the state's Republican establishment and last year was critical of former president Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
- It could end up hurting him in a Republican primary.
Zoom out: Republicans haven't won a Senate seat in Michigan since Spencer Abraham's victory in 1994. He was ousted by Stabenow in 2000 after serving a single term.
- U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Lansing) is seen as the frontrunner among a field of Black candidates that includes actor Hill Harper, former state Rep. Leslie Love of Detroit and state Board of Education President Pamela Pugh of Saginaw.