Familiar names jump into 2024 congressional races

Two high-profile political figures and another with a nationally prominent relative declared or came close to announcing bids for Congress on Wednesday.

Driving the news: Former Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.), who lost his 2022 primary to a Trump-endorsed challenger after voting to impeach the former president, is reportedly inching closer to a run for U.S. Senate.

Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) told GOP colleagues that a Meijer family member said the former congressman will announce in the coming days, according to Politico. Meijer didn't respond to a request for comment from Axios.

Meijer, an Iraq War veteran whose family owns the Meijer grocery store chain, launched an exploratory committee for the seat in August.

The seat is being vacated by retiring Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.). Reps. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) and actor Harper Hill are among the Democratic candidates, with former Rep. Mike Rogers and former Detroit Police Chief James Craig running for the GOP nomination.

Dan Cox: The 2022 GOP nominee for Maryland governor, announced his run for Maryland's 6th House district, the state's only swing seat.

Cox's landslide loss to Democrat Wes Moore last year was part of a trend of Trump-aligned Republican nominees underperforming more conventional GOP candidates.

Cox focused his announcement on the U.S.-Mexico border, fentanyl and the national debt, stating: "As President Trump has courageously led, it is past time that we must choose to put America First."

The Democratic-leaning district is being vacated by three-term Rep. David Trone (D-Md.), who is running for U.S. Senate. Cox joins 10 Democrats and a five Republicans already running for the seat, which stretches from the Maryland panhandle to the D.C. suburbs.

Susheela Jayapal: The sister of Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), a county legislator, is running for Congress in neighboring Oregon.

Jayapal's announcement cited community health and safety, abortion, climate change and election denialism as key issues and said she wants to be an "unwavering progressive voice" in Congress.

Jayapal is running with her sister's backing. They would be the first sisters to serve in Congress concurrently from separate states.

The district, which is being vacated by retiring Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.), is solidly blue and covers much of progressive Portland and Multnomah County.

