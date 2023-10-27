1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Capitol Police officer who testified to Jan. 6 panel eyes House bid
Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, who testified to the Jan. 6 select committee about his experience during the Capitol riot, is considering a run for Congress.
Driving the news: Rep. John Sarbanes (D-Md.) announced Thursday he will not run for a 10th term, opening up his safely Democratic district in the central Maryland suburbs for the first time in nearly two decades.
What he's saying: "I see there is going to be an open Congressional seat in Maryland," Dunn said in a post on X in reaction to news of Sarbanes' decision.
- Dunn confirmed to Axios in a text message that he is considering a run.
The backdrop: Dunn made national headlines when he testified before the Jan. 6 committee in 2021 along with three other law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the brutal assault.
- Dunn said he was subjected to racial slurs as he fought off Jan. 6 rioters, who he said called him a "f***king n*****" after he said he voted for President Biden.
- Dunn also testified that he was still receiving counseling for the trauma he suffered during the riot, telling the panel: "Jan. 6 still isn't over for me."
- Dunn later wrote a book about his experience during the attack and has continued to vocally criticize former President Trump for his role in the attack.