Capitol Police officer who testified to Jan. 6 panel eyes House bid

Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, who testified to the Jan. 6 select committee about his experience during the Capitol riot, is considering a run for Congress.

Driving the news: Rep. John Sarbanes (D-Md.) announced Thursday he will not run for a 10th term, opening up his safely Democratic district in the central Maryland suburbs for the first time in nearly two decades.

What he's saying: "I see there is going to be an open Congressional seat in Maryland," Dunn said in a post on X in reaction to news of Sarbanes' decision.

Dunn confirmed to Axios in a text message that he is considering a run.

The backdrop: Dunn made national headlines when he testified before the Jan. 6 committee in 2021 along with three other law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the brutal assault.