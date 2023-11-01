Susheela Jayapal, sister of top House progressive, running for Congress

Susheela Jayapal, the sister of Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), on Wednesday announced a run for Congress in neighboring Oregon.

Why it matters: Jayapal, a county legislator, will likely be a formidable contender in what could become a crowded race to replace retiring Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) in the state's third district.

The district, which covers much of progressive Portland and Multnomah County, went for President Biden in 2020 by more than 50 percentage points.

Driving the news: Jayapal said it is "more important than ever that we have an unwavering progressive voice in Congress" in a press release on Wednesday announcing her run.

The announcement cited community health and safety, abortion rights, climate change and "standing up to election deniers" as Jayapal's signature issues.

In addition to her sister's backing, Jayapal rolled out endorsements from a state senator, two state representatives and dozens of local politicians and community leaders.

The intrigue: If elected, the Jayapals would be the first sisters to serve in Congress concurrently from different states.