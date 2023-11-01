1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Susheela Jayapal, sister of top House progressive, running for Congress
Susheela Jayapal, the sister of Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), on Wednesday announced a run for Congress in neighboring Oregon.
Why it matters: Jayapal, a county legislator, will likely be a formidable contender in what could become a crowded race to replace retiring Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) in the state's third district.
- The district, which covers much of progressive Portland and Multnomah County, went for President Biden in 2020 by more than 50 percentage points.
Driving the news: Jayapal said it is "more important than ever that we have an unwavering progressive voice in Congress" in a press release on Wednesday announcing her run.
- The announcement cited community health and safety, abortion rights, climate change and "standing up to election deniers" as Jayapal's signature issues.
- In addition to her sister's backing, Jayapal rolled out endorsements from a state senator, two state representatives and dozens of local politicians and community leaders.
The intrigue: If elected, the Jayapals would be the first sisters to serve in Congress concurrently from different states.
- Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-Calif.) and former Rep. Loretta Sanchez (D-Calif.), were the first sisters to serve in Congress simultaneously.