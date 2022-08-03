Data: Axios research; Table: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

At least six of the ten House Republicans who voted for former President Trump's impeachment last year will not return next Congress — and that number is poised to rise.

Why it matters: The bleak political future for those who broke with the ex-president over Jan. 6 underscores how inhospitable the party has become to Trump critics.

Driving the news: Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) lost his primary on Tuesday to Trump-backed former HUD official John Gibbs, despite heavily outspending him.

Gibbs got an eleventh hour assist from House Democrats — hoping to clear an easier general election path for Democrat Hilary Scholten — much to the chagrin of lawmakers in both parties.

The backdrop: Meijer is the second impeachment Republican to lose reelection this year.

Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) lost his primary in June to Trump-endorsed state Rep. Russell Fry by more than 25 points.

By the numbers: Four of the impeachment Republicans are not even trying for reelection after announcing plans to retire.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), a member of the Jan. 6 committee, and Reps. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio), John Katko (R-N.Y.) and Fred Upton (R-Mich.) are all stepping down this term.

Kinzinger, Gonzalez and Upton faced Trump-endorsed primary foes and, in some cases, saw their paths to victory further complicated by redistricting.

What we’re watching: Reps. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) and Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) faced primaries on Tuesday as well, and while the races remain uncalled, both appear well-positioned to advance to the general election.

What is less clear is whether they will advance with Democratic opponents or Trump-endorsed Republicans running to their right.

What’s next: The impeachment Republicans still standing aren’t out of the woods yet.