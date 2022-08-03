Impeachment Republicans dwindle
At least six of the ten House Republicans who voted for former President Trump's impeachment last year will not return next Congress — and that number is poised to rise.
Why it matters: The bleak political future for those who broke with the ex-president over Jan. 6 underscores how inhospitable the party has become to Trump critics.
Driving the news: Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) lost his primary on Tuesday to Trump-backed former HUD official John Gibbs, despite heavily outspending him.
- Gibbs got an eleventh hour assist from House Democrats — hoping to clear an easier general election path for Democrat Hilary Scholten — much to the chagrin of lawmakers in both parties.
The backdrop: Meijer is the second impeachment Republican to lose reelection this year.
- Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) lost his primary in June to Trump-endorsed state Rep. Russell Fry by more than 25 points.
By the numbers: Four of the impeachment Republicans are not even trying for reelection after announcing plans to retire.
- Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), a member of the Jan. 6 committee, and Reps. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio), John Katko (R-N.Y.) and Fred Upton (R-Mich.) are all stepping down this term.
- Kinzinger, Gonzalez and Upton faced Trump-endorsed primary foes and, in some cases, saw their paths to victory further complicated by redistricting.
What we’re watching: Reps. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) and Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) faced primaries on Tuesday as well, and while the races remain uncalled, both appear well-positioned to advance to the general election.
- What is less clear is whether they will advance with Democratic opponents or Trump-endorsed Republicans running to their right.
What’s next: The impeachment Republicans still standing aren’t out of the woods yet.
- Trump-backed Harriet Hageman is favored to beat Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the Jan. 6 committee vice chair, in the Aug. 16 primary.
- Herrera Beutler, even if she gets a Democratic opponent, is in a district that voted for Trump by just 5 points in 2020 — though she would be favored to win.
- Rep. David Valadao (R-Calif.), who beat several right-wing challengers, is in a district that voted for President Biden by double digits, and he faces a credible Democratic opponent in state Rep. Rudy Salas.