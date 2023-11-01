Florida judge to hold hearing over scheduling in Trump classified docs trial

Former President Trump speaks during an event at Mar-a-Lago on April 4 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Florida judge overseeing former President Trump's classified documents trial is set to hold a hearing on Wednesday to discuss scheduling in the case.

Why it matters: The classified documents trial is currently set to begin on May 20, less than two months before the start of the Republican National Convention in July.

Trump's legal team has tried to delay the trial until after the 2024 election.

Zoom in: The Wednesday hearing will center on the Trump team's push for an extension in the case, arguing that they have been unable to access all of the classified material at the center of the case.

They also say that the government has been slow in providing all of the classified documents.

Trump's team has also argued that the current date clashes with Special Counsel Jack Smith's election interference case.

His lawyers said Smith's office "misled the Court this summer by contending that the unprecedented schedule it requested was workable."'

Cannon halted litigation on the classified documents in question to weigh Trump's team's request, ABC News reports.

The other side: The government has rebuked Trump's argument, writing in a filing that they have "met and exceeded its discovery obligations to date and the discovery record provides no cause to delay these proceedings."

Between the lines: Trump's team has tried to delay proceedings in a number of his court cases, seeing the prospect of pushing proceedings until after the 2024 election as his best bet for avoiding prison time.

Zoom out: Trump, the 2024 Republican primary frontrunner, pleaded not guilty in June to 37 counts related to his post-presidency handling of classified documents.

Trump is a defendant in at least seven known cases, including four criminal cases and three civil cases, playing out across four different jurisdictions.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.