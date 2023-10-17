What to know about Jim Jordan

Share on email (opens in new window)

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Oh.) speaks to reporters as he departs a House Republican Caucus at the U.S. Capitol Oct. 16. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is currently the top candidate to become House Speaker after the ousting of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) earlier this month.

Why it matters: Jordan, a hardline conservative and fierce ally of former President Trump, would represent a significant rightward lurch for the House GOP if he becomes speaker.

Jordan, 59, has been the representative for Ohio's fourth Congressional district since 2007.

Prior to his election to Congress, Jordan served as an Ohio State Senator from 2001 to 2007, and five years before that in the Ohio House of Representatives.

Leadership in the House

Judiciary committee: Jordan is the committee chairman. The Judiciary committee is currently part of the GOP's impeachment inquiry into President Biden over his purported involvement in his son Hunter Biden's business dealings.

Separately, he launched an inquiry into special counsel Jack Smith's office over accusations of prosecutorial abuse in the classified documents case against former President Trump and two other defendants.

Jordan also serves as the chairman of the weaponization of the federal government subcommittee, established this year to investigate claims that the Justice Department and other federal agencies are biased against conservatives.

Jordan is also a current member of the Oversight and Accountability Committee.

House Freedom Caucus: Jordan was the first chairman of the caucus, established in 2015 by nine Republicans.

Members of the group are considered to be the most conservative of House Republicans, according to a Pew Research analysis, with "several falling on the rightmost end of the spectrum."

The caucus has grown since its establishment, with 39 current members, according to Ballotpedia.

Voting record and political views

Taxes: Jordan has been against legislation that would increase taxes, according to his biography.

"Jordan is a fiscal conservative who believes that families and taxpayers, rather than government, know best how to make decisions with their money," his website says.

Debt ceiling deal: Deviating from many in the Freedom Caucus, Jordan voted to raise the debt ceiling to 2025, avoiding a U.S. government default on its debt.

Ukraine and Israel funding: Jordan has discussed allowing a floor vote to link Ukraine and Israel funding as speaker, four House Republicans said.

Hardline Republicans have pushed for the U.S. to stop providing aid to Ukraine, but a House floor vote could allow the rest of the House to provide funding.

McCarthy speakership ouster: Jordan was not one of eight Republicans who joined House Democrats in voting to remove Kevin McCarthy from the speakership on Oct. 3.

Legislative history

Jordan has not had a bill signed into law since his 2006 election, the Washington Post reported.

While this isn't the only measure of the success of a member of Congress, he has not been ranked highly in effectiveness by the Center for Effective Lawmaking either.

Jordan also does not sponsor many bills, per the Post.

Trump and Jan. 6

Jordan has been a staunch Trump ally and got the former president's endorsement for the speakership.

Some Republicans have said that Jordan was aware of and part of the conspiracy that led to the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol.

A select committee in the House dedicated to investigating Jan. 6 subpoenaed Jordan, who listed demands for the committee to meet before he cooperated.

Wrestling past

Jordan has faced criticism for reports that as an assistant wrestling coach, he ignored claims of sexual abuse from a doctor at Ohio State University.

Jordan denied having heard of, seen or known about allegations against the doctor. But former wrestlers have said it was impossible for Jordan to be unaware.

