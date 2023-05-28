Skip to main content
13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

White House and GOP reach tentative debt ceiling deal

Andrew Solender
Kevin McCarthy

McCarthy at a press conference. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

White House and House Republican negotiators have reached a tentative deal to raise the debt ceiling, Axios has learned from sources in both parties.

Why it matters: The deal could put Congress on track to raise the debt ceiling — and avoid a catastrophic default by the U.S. government — before the June 5 deadline laid out by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday.

What’s next: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told reporters that the House could vote on Tuesday if a deal were reached Saturday evening.

  • Republicans are scheduled to have a conference call to discuss the deal at 9:30 p.m. ET, according to two House Republicans.

This story is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

