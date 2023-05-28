13 mins ago - Politics & Policy
White House and GOP reach tentative debt ceiling deal
White House and House Republican negotiators have reached a tentative deal to raise the debt ceiling, Axios has learned from sources in both parties.
Why it matters: The deal could put Congress on track to raise the debt ceiling — and avoid a catastrophic default by the U.S. government — before the June 5 deadline laid out by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday.
What’s next: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told reporters that the House could vote on Tuesday if a deal were reached Saturday evening.
- Republicans are scheduled to have a conference call to discuss the deal at 9:30 p.m. ET, according to two House Republicans.
This story is breaking news. Please check back for updates.