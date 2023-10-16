Skip to main content
48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: GOP lawmakers say Jordan gave assurances on Israel-Ukraine aid

Juliegrace Brufke

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Four House Republicans walked away from conversations with House GOP speaker nominee Jim Jordan under the impression he'll allow a floor vote on linking Ukraine funding with Israel funding if he wins the gavel, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Many hardline House Republicans are pushing for the U.S. to stop providing funding to Ukraine, but allowing a House floor vote could allow funding to pass thanks to significant help from Democrats.

  • A Jordan spokesperson denied that the speaker nominee made promises, telling Axios that Jordan's conversations were about working to find the right approach, rather than specific promises.
  • "He's not going to block a vote," said one of the House Republicans who spoke with Jordan.

What they're saying: "However you feel about Israel and Ukraine, I think a responsible and reasonable government ought to address those questions separately," Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said last week.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) recently posted on X: "We need a Speaker who is able to put their full efforts into defeating the communist democrats and save America. We must stop funding foreign wars—Ukraine."

Zoom in: Jordan publicly flipped multiple Republicans into supporting him on Monday, most prominently House Armed Services Committee Chair Mike Rogers (R-Ala.).

  • Rogers said in a statement that Jordan had answered his concerns on multiple issues, including defense spending.

The big picture: Defense hawks have been adamant in their push to continuing supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggressions.

