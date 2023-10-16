Scoop: GOP lawmakers say Jordan gave assurances on Israel-Ukraine aid
Four House Republicans walked away from conversations with House GOP speaker nominee Jim Jordan under the impression he'll allow a floor vote on linking Ukraine funding with Israel funding if he wins the gavel, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: Many hardline House Republicans are pushing for the U.S. to stop providing funding to Ukraine, but allowing a House floor vote could allow funding to pass thanks to significant help from Democrats.
- A Jordan spokesperson denied that the speaker nominee made promises, telling Axios that Jordan's conversations were about working to find the right approach, rather than specific promises.
- "He's not going to block a vote," said one of the House Republicans who spoke with Jordan.
What they're saying: "However you feel about Israel and Ukraine, I think a responsible and reasonable government ought to address those questions separately," Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said last week.
- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) recently posted on X: "We need a Speaker who is able to put their full efforts into defeating the communist democrats and save America. We must stop funding foreign wars—Ukraine."
Zoom in: Jordan publicly flipped multiple Republicans into supporting him on Monday, most prominently House Armed Services Committee Chair Mike Rogers (R-Ala.).
- Rogers said in a statement that Jordan had answered his concerns on multiple issues, including defense spending.
The big picture: Defense hawks have been adamant in their push to continuing supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggressions.
- The Biden administration has been working to reassure European allies that the U.S. will keep supporting Ukraine, as Axios reported earlier in October.
- But more than half of House Republicans voted against supplemental aid to Ukraine in a late September vote.