Scoop: GOP lawmakers say Jordan gave assurances on Israel-Ukraine aid

Four House Republicans walked away from conversations with House GOP speaker nominee Jim Jordan under the impression he'll allow a floor vote on linking Ukraine funding with Israel funding if he wins the gavel, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Many hardline House Republicans are pushing for the U.S. to stop providing funding to Ukraine, but allowing a House floor vote could allow funding to pass thanks to significant help from Democrats.

A Jordan spokesperson denied that the speaker nominee made promises, telling Axios that Jordan's conversations were about working to find the right approach, rather than specific promises.

"He's not going to block a vote," said one of the House Republicans who spoke with Jordan.

What they're saying: "However you feel about Israel and Ukraine, I think a responsible and reasonable government ought to address those questions separately," Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said last week.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) recently posted on X: "We need a Speaker who is able to put their full efforts into defeating the communist democrats and save America. We must stop funding foreign wars—Ukraine."

Zoom in: Jordan publicly flipped multiple Republicans into supporting him on Monday, most prominently House Armed Services Committee Chair Mike Rogers (R-Ala.).

Rogers said in a statement that Jordan had answered his concerns on multiple issues, including defense spending.

The big picture: Defense hawks have been adamant in their push to continuing supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggressions.