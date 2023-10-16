Jim Jordan skeptics begin lining up behind his House speaker bid

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is shoring up support from detractors for his bid for House speaker as he prepares to go to the floor for a vote on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The House has been without a permanent speaker for nearly two weeks as lawmakers grow increasingly anxious about avoiding a government shutdown and addressing the Israel-Hamas war.

Driving the news: House Armed Services Committee Chair Mike Rogers (R-Ala.), a leading Jordan foe who told reporters on Friday there was nothing the Ohioan could do to win his support, said Monday that he will vote for Jordan.

“Jim Jordan and I have had two cordial, thoughtful, and productive conversations over the past two days,” Rogers said in a statement, saying Jordan addressed his concerns about defense spending, federal funding and agricultural legislation.

Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Mo.), another self-proclaimed never-Jordan member, said in a statement "[t]oo much is at stake to hand control of the House over to radical liberal Democrats, which is why we must elect a conservative as the next Speaker.”

“After having a conversation with Jim Jordan about how we must get the House back on a path to achieve our national security and appropriations goals,” Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.) said in a post on X.

What we’re hearing: Jordan was facing a bloc of 10-20 “no” votes as recently as Sunday night, House Republicans told Axios. By Monday morning, one estimated the ranks of rebels were “down to 7.”