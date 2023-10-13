Jim Jordan wins internal vote to become GOP's speaker nominee

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) won the GOP nomination for speaker in an internal vote on Friday, the second Republican to win the speaker nomination in the past three days.

Why it matters: Republicans are on day 10 of not having a speaker, and Jordan faces an uphill climb in getting the 217 votes needed to secure the gavel amid strong tensions within the highly fractured conference.

Jordan defeated new challenger Rep. Austin Scott (R-Ga.), who entered the race on Friday, by a vote of 124-81, according to two lawmakers in the room.

Jordan — a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus — was first elected to the House in 2006, later serving as Republican Study Committee chairman.

He was previously seen as a thorn in leadership's side, having played a role in former Speaker John Boehner's (R-Ohio) exit from Congress and having run against former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in the race for House minority leader in 2018. He later forged a strong working relationship with McCarthy.

Zoom in: Jordan has been one of former President Trump's most vocal allies and defenders in Congress, playing a leading role in defending him during Democrats impeachment inquiries.

He was nominated by Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.), the chairman of the moderate Republican Main Street Coalition, in an effort to sway moderates.

The intrigue: Jordan is struggling to garner the support of moderates and Scalise allies within the conference.

Jordan attempted to offer a deal to nominate and back Scalise on the floor only in exchange for backing if he failed on the first ballot, sparking backlash from some within the conference.

Centrist lawmakers representing swing districts fear he could be a liability in their districts and have raised concerns about his ability to fundraise.

The big picture: No member of the House Republican conference has the support of 217 members, with some weighing teaming up with Democrats to find a consensus speaker who could work across the aisle amid the gridlock.