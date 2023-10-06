Share on email (opens in new window)

Former President Trump and Rep. Jim Jordan at a rally in Vandalia, Ohio, last November. Photo: Joshua A. Bickel/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former President Trump endorsed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) early Friday to succeed ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

What he's saying: "He is STRONG on Crime, Borders, our Military/Vets, & 2nd Amendment," the Republican presidential primary front-runner said in a post on his Truth Social platform just after midnight endorsing the House Judiciary Committee chair who's a staunch Trump ally.

"Jim, his wife, Polly, & family are outstanding - He will be a GREAT Speaker of the House, & has my Complete & Total Endorsement!"

The big picture: Jordan and Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) have emerged as early front-runners in the speaker's race.

Between the lines: Jordan, a founding chair of the hard-right Freedom Caucus, has already won endorsements from several McCarthy allies and also some of the Republican hardliners who Axios' Andrew Solender notes have come down hard on past GOP speakers.

Moderates concerned with his closeness to Trump and some swing-district members are reluctant to back Jordan and some conservatives have said they would like a fresh face in leadership, per Axios' Juliegrace Brufke.

