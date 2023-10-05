26 mins ago - Politics & Policy
House GOP quietly panics over how to escape its self-inflicted mess
Expectations are at rock-bottom among House Republicans that their civil war will be resolved by the speaker vote on Wednesday, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: There are way too many potential blowup points for this leadership vacuum to be easily resolved, thanks to a rump caucus of Republicans who proved they'll break with the overwhelming majority of their colleagues.
- Some moderates are threatening to tank any speaker if the rules aren't changed to protect future speakers from single-member motions to vacate. That's a deal breaker for conservatives.
- Some conservatives are threatening to tank any speaker who'd support aid for Ukraine, or who wouldn't push along an impeachment vote on President Biden. That's a deal breaker for some moderates.
- And some Republicans just have old scores to settle.
Zoom in: The likely field solidified on Wednesday, with Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan confirming their candidacies.
- Republican Study Committee Chair Kevin Hern, a key conservative leader, is also expected to throw his hat in the ring.