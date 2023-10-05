House GOP quietly panics over how to escape its self-inflicted mess

Capitol Police stand outside the speaker's office after the House voted to remove Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)from his post. Photo: Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Expectations are at rock-bottom among House Republicans that their civil war will be resolved by the speaker vote on Wednesday, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: There are way too many potential blowup points for this leadership vacuum to be easily resolved, thanks to a rump caucus of Republicans who proved they'll break with the overwhelming majority of their colleagues.

Some moderates are threatening to tank any speaker if the rules aren't changed to protect future speakers from single-member motions to vacate. That's a deal breaker for conservatives.

Some conservatives are threatening to tank any speaker who'd support aid for Ukraine, or who wouldn't push along an impeachment vote on President Biden. That's a deal breaker for some moderates.

And some Republicans just have old scores to settle.

Zoom in: The likely field solidified on Wednesday, with Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan confirming their candidacies.