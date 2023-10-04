Two top House Republicans emerge as early front-runners in speaker's race

From left to right: Reps. Jim Jordan, Kevin McCarthy, and Steve Scalise in May 2022. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The two most likely candidates for House speaker as of Wednesday morning are Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) and Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), House GOP sources tell Axios.

The big picture: The chamber made U.S. history yesterday when it voted to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker, setting off a scramble to replace him with no clear successor in sight.

Without a speaker, the House's core legislative functions grind to a halt — at a time when lawmakers need to pass yearly spending bills to avoid a government shutdown next month.

Zoom in: It might be tough for the GOP conference to turn down Scalise, 57, if he goes all-in for the job: He was badly wounded in the shooting at a House GOP baseball practice in 2017, and was diagnosed this summer with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer.

But the sources told Axios there are many questions about whether the grueling job suits Scalise right now.

Meanwhile, Jordan, 59, is a McCarthy loyalist and team player who has establishment ties — and was the founding chair of the hardline House Freedom Caucus.

But it's unclear whether Jordan's hardcore conservative brand could fit the realities of governing.

Reality check: The GOP had no firm Plan B for what would happen after removing McCarthy.

An outside GOP power broker texted that it's more like a buffet of plans B to Q: "Some are crazy, all are speculation."

State of play: The House will return Tuesday, with a leadership election the next day.

McCarthy has bowed out of the race.

