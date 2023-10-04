House GOP leaders try to climb the ladder after McCarthy ouster

The succession race within House GOP leadership has begun, with multiple members of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy's team expected to try to move on up.

Driving the news: Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) is expected to run for speaker, Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) is running majority leader and Chief Deputy Whip Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.) is running for whip, two sources familiar confirmed to Axios.

House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is running for speaker, Axios' Andrew Solender reported Wednesday.

State of play: Emmer, who is backing Scalise for speaker, previously served two terms as chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee and won a contested race for whip.

Reschenthaler played a key role in whipping votes for Emmer and has been a pivotal part of his team in helping difficult bills get over the finish line.

Former House Deputy Whip Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.) — who served as Scalise's top deputy — has been receiving calls encouraging him to run, according to two sources familiar.

"Drew's focus right now is making sure that Scalise is elected as the next Speaker of the House," an aide familiar.

The big picture: What the changes to the leadership team look like remain unclear, with multiple lawmakers noting that all candidates looking to be speaker will have difficulties getting the votes needed to secure the gavel.