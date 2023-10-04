Trump ally Jim Jordan launches bid for House speaker

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the pugnacious chair of the House Judiciary Committee, said Wednesday he is running for speaker of the House.

Why it matters: Jordan, one of former President Trump's most vocal defenders in Congress, is getting early support from some of the Republican hardliners who have given past GOP speakers hell.

Driving the news: Asked during a brief Capitol Hill scrum if he is running for speaker, Jordan replied: “Yes.”

Jordan said he had "a lot of people reaching out ... asking me to do it" and that "the text messages and phone calls I've got seem strong."

"We need to unite the conference, I think I can do that and my colleagues who reached out to me seem to think the same thing," Jordan said.

What they're saying: Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who orchestrated the fall of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), said in a post on the social media site X on Tuesday night that "[m]y mentor Jim Jordan would be great!"

"I support Jim Jordan for Speaker," said Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), who played a similar role in the ouster of former Speaker John Boehner.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), the former chair of the conservative Republican Study Committee, is also throwing his support behind Jordan.

Yes, but: One moderate Republican, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said Jordan, a co-founder of the right-wing Freedom Caucus, is a non-starter for them and roughly 15 to 20 other centrists.

Asked if he can get the moderate wing of the party to coalesce around his candidacy, Jordan said, "We'll see."

What we're watching: House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) has emerged as the other major contender for the job, Axios' Mike Allen reported.