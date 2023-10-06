Former President Trump on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One on Jan. 12, 2021. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

Former President Trump is seriously considering going to the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, a person close to him told Axios.

Why it matters: If he decides to go, it would be the first time Trump has set foot on Capitol grounds since before the Jan. 6 riot.

Details: The potential visit would entail walking down halls of Congress, addressing the hoards of campaign and congressional reporters bound to converge on Capitol Hill and meeting with some lawmakers.

The goal would be to demonstrate his leadership "in getting people together" and to solidify the fact that he's the leader of the party and that he's set to be the GOP presidential nominee, the person said.

Even if he doesn't end up following through on the trip, Trump — who has been basking in the wall-to-wall coverage over the past four days — would have achieved another goal: garnering days of media attention and speculation about his D.C. visit and the idea of House Speaker Trump.

Reality check: Nothing is set in stone.

Trump previously weighed visiting Capitol Hill on the same day that he was arraigned at D.C. courthouse on criminal charges stemming from alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, two people familiar told Axios, but he decided against it.

The big picture: Following former the ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Trump has been teasing taking up the gavel.

He told Fox News Digital on Thursday that he would accept the speakership for "a short period of time" while GOP lawmakers reach a decision on a long-term holder.

