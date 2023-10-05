Trump inserts himself into the House speaker succession battle
Former President Trump, who's running for president again, has been thrown into the mix as the GOP searches for a new House Speaker — but it's complicated.
Why it matters: Whoever succeeds Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will likely need Trump's support given his grip on the Republican party.
- McCarthy was ousted from the role earlier this week in a historic vote after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fl.), an unflinching Trump ally, introduced a motion to vacate.
Trump, a notorious attention seeker, has been teasing taking up the gavel, even for a short period.
- In an interview Thursday with Fox News Digital, he said he would accept the speakership for "a short period of time" while GOP lawmakers reach a decision on a long-term holder.
- "…I'm not doing it because I want to — I will do it if necessary, should they not be able to make their decision," Trump said.
- He told Fox he would visit to the Capitol next week, as other outlets had previously reported.
Catch up quick: House Republicans are slated to have their candidate forum on Tuesday and internal election on Wednesday, with a government shutdown looming in mid-November if they can't reach agreements on funding plans.
- Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) became the first two lawmakers among potential candidates to announce bids for the speakership Wednesday.
Reality check: While the Constitution doesn't currently stipulate a Speaker be a member of the chamber, an outsider has never taken up the gavel.
- Plus, GOP House rules currently prohibit anyone under a criminal indictment on felony charges carrying more than a two year sentence from Republican leadership.
- Trump has been indicted four times in four different jurisdictions this year.
Yes, but: Republicans could change the rules or simply elect him speaker without nominating him.
Context: During his third day attending his civil fraud trial in New York, Trump added to the speculation about his potential candidacy to succeed McCarthy.
- "A lot of people have been calling me about speaker. All I can say is we'll do whatever is best for the country and for the Republican Party," Trump said Wednesday.
- "I'll do whatever it is to help, but my focus, my total focus, is being president," he added.
Allies in Congress — Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) — have also put forth his name for the job.
The big picture: Trump's jam-packed court calendar already clashes with key 2024 campaign events, as he remains the GOP's frontrunner.
Flashback: This is not the first time GOP congressional leaders have entertained the idea of Trump being speaker.
- In January, Gaetz had nominated Trump for speaker as McCarthy, with whom he's long had a contentious relationship, had yet to secure the title.