Trump inserts himself into the House speaker succession battle

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Former President Trump attends the second day of his civil fraud trial Tuesday in New York. Photo: Seth Wenig/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Trump, who's running for president again, has been thrown into the mix as the GOP searches for a new House Speaker — but it's complicated.

Why it matters: Whoever succeeds Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will likely need Trump's support given his grip on the Republican party.

McCarthy was ousted from the role earlier this week in a historic vote after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fl.), an unflinching Trump ally, introduced a motion to vacate.

Trump, a notorious attention seeker, has been teasing taking up the gavel, even for a short period.

In an interview Thursday with Fox News Digital, he said he would accept the speakership for "a short period of time" while GOP lawmakers reach a decision on a long-term holder.

"…I'm not doing it because I want to — I will do it if necessary, should they not be able to make their decision," Trump said.

He told Fox he would visit to the Capitol next week, as other outlets had previously reported.

Catch up quick: House Republicans are slated to have their candidate forum on Tuesday and internal election on Wednesday, with a government shutdown looming in mid-November if they can't reach agreements on funding plans.

Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) became the first two lawmakers among potential candidates to announce bids for the speakership Wednesday.

Reality check: While the Constitution doesn't currently stipulate a Speaker be a member of the chamber, an outsider has never taken up the gavel.

Plus, GOP House rules currently prohibit anyone under a criminal indictment on felony charges carrying more than a two year sentence from Republican leadership.

Trump has been indicted four times in four different jurisdictions this year.

Yes, but: Republicans could change the rules or simply elect him speaker without nominating him.

Context: During his third day attending his civil fraud trial in New York, Trump added to the speculation about his potential candidacy to succeed McCarthy.

"A lot of people have been calling me about speaker. All I can say is we'll do whatever is best for the country and for the Republican Party," Trump said Wednesday.

Wednesday. "I'll do whatever it is to help, but my focus, my total focus, is being president," he added.

Allies in Congress — Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) — have also put forth his name for the job.

The big picture: Trump's jam-packed court calendar already clashes with key 2024 campaign events, as he remains the GOP's frontrunner.

Flashback: This is not the first time GOP congressional leaders have entertained the idea of Trump being speaker.

In January, Gaetz had nominated Trump for speaker as McCarthy, with whom he's long had a contentious relationship, had yet to secure the title.

Go deeper: How Trump shadowed McCarthy's doomed speakership