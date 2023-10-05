Skip to main content
44 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump inserts himself into the House speaker succession battle

Shauneen Miranda

Former President Trump attends the second day of his civil fraud trial Tuesday in New York. Photo: Seth Wenig/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Trump, who's running for president again, has been thrown into the mix as the GOP searches for a new House Speaker — but it's complicated.

Why it matters: Whoever succeeds Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will likely need Trump's support given his grip on the Republican party.

  • McCarthy was ousted from the role earlier this week in a historic vote after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fl.), an unflinching Trump ally, introduced a motion to vacate.

Trump, a notorious attention seeker, has been teasing taking up the gavel, even for a short period.

  • In an interview Thursday with Fox News Digital, he said he would accept the speakership for "a short period of time" while GOP lawmakers reach a decision on a long-term holder.
  • "…I'm not doing it because I want to — I will do it if necessary, should they not be able to make their decision," Trump said.
  • He told Fox he would visit to the Capitol next week, as other outlets had previously reported.

Catch up quick: House Republicans are slated to have their candidate forum on Tuesday and internal election on Wednesday, with a government shutdown looming in mid-November if they can't reach agreements on funding plans.

Reality check: While the Constitution doesn't currently stipulate a Speaker be a member of the chamber, an outsider has never taken up the gavel.

  • Plus, GOP House rules currently prohibit anyone under a criminal indictment on felony charges carrying more than a two year sentence from Republican leadership.
  • Trump has been indicted four times in four different jurisdictions this year.

Yes, but: Republicans could change the rules or simply elect him speaker without nominating him.

Context: During his third day attending his civil fraud trial in New York, Trump added to the speculation about his potential candidacy to succeed McCarthy.

  • "A lot of people have been calling me about speaker. All I can say is we'll do whatever is best for the country and for the Republican Party," Trump said Wednesday.
  • "I'll do whatever it is to help, but my focus, my total focus, is being president," he added.

Allies in Congress — Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) — have also put forth his name for the job.

The big picture: Trump's jam-packed court calendar already clashes with key 2024 campaign events, as he remains the GOP's frontrunner.

Flashback: This is not the first time GOP congressional leaders have entertained the idea of Trump being speaker.

  • In January, Gaetz had nominated Trump for speaker as McCarthy, with whom he's long had a contentious relationship, had yet to secure the title.

Go deeper: How Trump shadowed McCarthy's doomed speakership

Go deeper