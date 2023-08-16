MTG eyes Trump VP or cabinet slot
Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is looking at potential opportunities for higher office, including in the Senate or a potential second Trump administration.
Why it matters: Greene has emerged as a key ally to both former President Trump and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).
Driving the news: In an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution published Wednesday, Greene didn't rule out running for U.S. Senate in 2026, telling the outlet, "I haven't made up my mind whether I will do that or not."
- She added: "I have a lot of things to think about. Am I going to be a part of President Trump's Cabinet if he wins? Is it possible that I'll be VP?"
- Greene said would "very, very heavily" consider being Trump's running mate if asked, saying it would be "an honor."
- The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The backdrop: Greene, who was first elected in 2020 and has transitioned from a leadership antagonist to a vocal McCarthy advocate, was kicked out of the right-wing Freedom Caucus last month amid growing divisions within the group over style and substance.
- She has maintained her close affinity with Trump, rushing to his defense over the various federal and state indictments he has faced in recent months.
- Former Trump aide Steve Bannon said in January that Greene "sees herself on the short list for Trump's VP," quipping: "when MTG looks in the mirror she sees a potential president smiling back."