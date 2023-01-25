Report: MTG wants to be Trump’s vice president, Bannon says

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) talks to reporters about her support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) following House Republican Conference leadership elections in the Capitol on Nov. 15, 2022. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is bullish on her prospects of becoming former President Trump's running mate in 2024, former Trump aide Steve Bannon said, NBC News reports.

Why it matters: Greene is following a new playbook to gain legitimacy and influence within the Republican Party — and she's hopeful her plan can catapult her on to Trump's ticket and into the number two spot in the White House.

The House republican with a history of incendiary remarks stood firmly behind House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in his drawn-out bid for the speakership.

Driving the news: "This is no shrinking violet, she's ambitious — she's not shy about that, nor should she be," said Bannon, per NBC News.

"She sees herself on the short list for Trump's VP. Paraphrasing Cokie Roberts, when MTG looks in the mirror she sees a potential president smiling back," Bannon said, referring to the late political reporter.

Greene's office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

The big picture: Trump, who announced his bid for the presidency in November, has not yet indicated whom he is considering as a VP pick.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence clashed after the 2020 election, when Trump urged Pence to block the certification of the election results.

Editor's note: The headline of this story was updated.