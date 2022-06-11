Pence's legal team could not verify Trump's claims of election fraud, memo says

Then-Vice President Mike Pence’s legal team determined most of former President Trump’s claims of election fraud in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election could not be verified, according to a newly obtained memo Politico published Friday.

Why it matters: The memo dates to the days before the Electoral College certification that Trump wanted Pence to block in his failed effort to overturn the election results.

The memo was provided to the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot by the National Archives and Records Administration, per Politico.

Catch up fast: “In general, there is strong evidence that state and local election officials committed numerous procedural violations that reduced transparency and/or favored Democrat candidates,” the 10-page memo states.

“However, most allegations of substantive voter fraud — defined to mean the casting of illegal ballots in violation of prevailing election laws — are either relatively small in number, or cannot be verified.”

Pence’s legal team sought to vet claims of election fraud the Trump campaign lodged in six swing states.

Those included allegations that thousands of votes in Georgia were cast by dead or underaged people. The claim was key to a request Trump’s lawyers made while seeking a court order for a new election in Georgia.

As for Trump’s claims of voter fraud in Arizona, Michigan and Nevada, Pence’s lawyers wrote: “Statistical experts identified numbers suggestive of the possibility of voter fraud, but these numbers cannot be verified.”

What they’re saying: The memo lays out Pence’s view, his White House chief of staff Marc Short said, per POLITICO.

“We often observed the irregularities that occurred during the 2020 election, the reality that Democrats effectively weaponized election changes that were the result of [the COVID-19 pandemic],” Short said. “But ultimately it was important to catalog the various allegations and where there was hard evidence, or lack thereof, of actual theft.”

