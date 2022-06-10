Former President Trump made at least nine posts on his social media platform Truth Social on Thursday night and Friday morning to slam the prime-time Jan. 6 hearing.

Driving the news: "So the Unselect Committee of political HACKS refuses to play any of the many positive witnesses and statements, refuses to talk of the Election Fraud and Irregularities that took place on a massive scale, and decided to use a documentary maker from Fake News ABC to spin only negative footage," Trump wrote on Thursday night.

"Our Country is in such trouble!" he added.

State of play: During its prime-time hearing, the Jan. 6 committee tied the former president to the violence of that day.

"President Trump summoned the mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame,” Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said.

Cheney said that testimony will reveal Trump saying that former Vice President Mike Pence "deserves" to be hanged.

The committee also played video clips showing Trump cabinet members, including former Attorney General Bill Barr, saying that the false claims about the 2020 presidential election were illegitimate.

"I told the president it was b******t. I didn't want to be a part of it," Barr said in a closed-door video aired during the hearing.

What he's saying: Trump in a series of posts on his social media platform said Barr "was a weak and frightened Attorney General" and said his daughter, Ivanka Trump, "was not involved in looking at, or studying, election results."

" The so-called 'Rush on the Capitol' was not caused by me, it was caused by a Rigged and Stolen Election!" Trump wrote on Friday morning.

"I NEVER said, or even thought of saying, 'Hang Mike Pence.' This is either a made up story by somebody looking to become a star, or FAKE NEWS!" he wrote.

