Trump slams Jan. 6 hearing on his social media platform

Erin Doherty
Former US President Donald Trump displayed on a screen during a hearing of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack.
Former President Trump displayed on a screen during a hearing of the Select Committee to Investigate January 6. Photo: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former President Trump made at least nine posts on his social media platform Truth Social on Thursday night and Friday morning to slam the prime-time Jan. 6 hearing.

Driving the news: "So the Unselect Committee of political HACKS refuses to play any of the many positive witnesses and statements, refuses to talk of the Election Fraud and Irregularities that took place on a massive scale, and decided to use a documentary maker from Fake News ABC to spin only negative footage," Trump wrote on Thursday night.

  • "Our Country is in such trouble!" he added.

State of play: During its prime-time hearing, the Jan. 6 committee tied the former president to the violence of that day.

  • "President Trump summoned the mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame,” Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said.
  • Cheney said that testimony will reveal Trump saying that former Vice President Mike Pence "deserves" to be hanged.
  • The committee also played video clips showing Trump cabinet members, including former Attorney General Bill Barr, saying that the false claims about the 2020 presidential election were illegitimate.
  • "I told the president it was b******t. I didn't want to be a part of it," Barr said in a closed-door video aired during the hearing.

What he's saying: Trump in a series of posts on his social media platform said Barr "was a weak and frightened Attorney General" and said his daughter, Ivanka Trump, "was not involved in looking at, or studying, election results."

  • "The so-called 'Rush on the Capitol' was not caused by me, it was caused by a Rigged and Stolen Election!" Trump wrote on Friday morning.
  • "I NEVER said, or even thought of saying, 'Hang Mike Pence.' This is either a made up story by somebody looking to become a star, or FAKE NEWS!" he wrote.

