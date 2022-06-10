Updated 10 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Jan 6 committee airs closed door video of Bill Barr deposition
The Jan. 6 committee aired a closed door video of former Attorney General Bill Barr's deposition to kick of the prime-time hearing.
Driving the news: "I told the president it was b******t. I didn't want to be a part of it," Barr said.
What they're saying: Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said that testimony will reveal Trump saying that former Vice President Mike Pence "deserves" to be hanged on Jan. 6, which rioters were shouting.
- "Maybe our supporters have the right idea," Trump said, according to a testimony read by Cheney.
The big picture: Barr, who resigned in December 2020, has said that former President Trump's false claims about the 2020 presidential election fueled his decision to cut ties with Trump.
- Barr said in December 2020 that the Department of Justice had not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the result of the presidential election.
Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.