The Jan. 6 committee aired a closed door video of former Attorney General Bill Barr's deposition to kick of the prime-time hearing.

Driving the news: "I told the president it was b******t. I didn't want to be a part of it," Barr said.

What they're saying: Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said that testimony will reveal Trump saying that former Vice President Mike Pence "deserves" to be hanged on Jan. 6, which rioters were shouting.

"Maybe our supporters have the right idea," Trump said, according to a testimony read by Cheney.

The big picture: Barr, who resigned in December 2020, has said that former President Trump's false claims about the 2020 presidential election fueled his decision to cut ties with Trump.

Barr said in December 2020 that the Department of Justice had not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the result of the presidential election.

