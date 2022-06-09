"I was slipping in people’s blood": Eyewitnesses testify at Jan. 6 hearing

Two eyewitnesses to the Jan. 6 attack provided detailed testimony about what they saw and experienced during the riot to Thursday's primetime committee hearing.

Driving the news: "I was slipping in people’s blood," U.S. Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards, believed to be the first officer injured on Jan. 6, recounted.

"It was carnage. It was chaos. I can’t even describe what I saw."

The Jan. 6 committee also played a video that shows Edwards being pushed by rioters to the ground, hitting her head on the Capitol steps where she was knocked unconscious.

Edwards suffered a concussion from the attack and experienced fainting spells for months after the insurrection, the New York Times reports.

British documentary filmmaker Nick Quested, who was following the Proud Boys right-wing extremist group, also described what he saw on Jan. 6, saying the crowd turned "from protesters, to rioters, to insurrectionists."

"I was surprised by the size of the group, the anger and the profanity," he testified.

Quested also described being "confused" that "a couple of hundred of Proud Boys were marching toward the Capitol" before Trump’s speech.

"I was confused to an extent why we were walking away from the president's speech because that's what I felt we were there to cover," Quested said.

The big picture: The testimony from two eyewitnesses set the backdrop for the committee's argument that the insurrection "was a result of a coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election and stop the transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden," Axios' Alayna Treene reports.

The Jan. 6 committee chairs, Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), tied Trump to the events of that violent day.

"President Trump summoned the mob, assembled the mob and lit the flame of this attack," Cheney said.

"Jan. 6 was the culmination of an attempted coup," Thompson said.

What's next: Thursday's primetime, Watergate-style hearing was the first in a series of public hearings that are scheduled for the rest of the month.

The committee has a subsequent hearing scheduled for June 13 at 10 a.m.

