Proud Boys filmmaker to testify at Jan. 6 hearing

A witness list hasn't been released ahead of Thursday's prime-time hearing by the House's Jan. 6 committee — to be carried live, Watergate-style, by all three broadcast networks. But now we know a leadoff.

Driving the news: A British documentary filmmaker who recorded members of the far-right Proud Boys as they stormed the Capitol tells AP he'll testify.

Nick Quested witnessed the group's planning before the attack and accompanied Proud Boys as they walked to the Capitol from President Trump's speech.

Quested says he was filming the group as part of a documentary about extremism in America.

The former Proud Boys chairman, Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, and four other members were charged yesterday with seditious conspiracy for the Capitol attack.

The filmmaker was with Tarrio the night before the attack, when he met in an underground D.C. garage with Elmer "Stewart" Rhodes, the founder and leader of the Oath Keepers, another extremist group.

