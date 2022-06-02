The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will host its first hearing next week during prime time.

Driving the news: "The committee will present previously unseen material documenting January 6th, receive witness testimony, preview additional hearings, and provide the American people a summary of its findings about the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power," the committee said in a statement.

Details: The committee will hold a hearing on Thursday, June 9, at 8pm at a House office building.

Information about witnesses will be released next week.

The hearing will be streamed online.

Context: Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told MSNBC that there could be eight hearings throughout June.

What they're saying: "The prime-time slot indicates the committee is eager to make a case to a broad audience, including many who may have seen the events unfold live on television as rioters stormed the Capitol," The Hill writes.