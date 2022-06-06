Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio indicted on seditious conspiracy charges

Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, a leader of the right-wing extremist Proud Boys group, has been indicted on new charges of seditious conspiracy for his role in the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Driving the news: These are some of the most serious charges to be brought after Jan. 6. The Justice Department has brought only one other case of seditious conspiracy, against Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and other members of that far-right militia.

A grand jury in Washington, D.C. indicted Tarrio, along with four other Proud Boys members, claiming that they played a role in planning the riot.

Details: The indictment says that Tarrio, along with the other members, created a group known as the Ministry of Self Defense, whose main purpose was "national rally planning."

It alleges that between December 2020 and January 2021, Tarrio and the other members "did knowingly conspire, confederate, and agree with other persons ... to oppose by force" the authority of the U.S. government and looked to "prevent, hinder, and delay the execution of any law of the United States" by force.

Tarrio and the others encouraged Proud Boys members to attend the riot in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, raised funds online to cover travel expenses for those going to the capital, and "[e]ngaged in meetings and encrypted communications" to plan the deadly attack.

What's also happening: They are also being indicted on other charges, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging any duties.

Catch up fast: The five Proud Boys members had pleaded not guilty on charges in earlier indictments.

A sixth member, Charles Donohoe in April pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.

Don't forget: Since the Jan. 6 riot, more than 800 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for their involvement in the attack, per the DOJ.

