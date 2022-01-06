Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Trump on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Samuel Corum via Getty Images
America's democratic institutions were rattled on Jan. 6, 2021 after pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol in an effort to stop the certification of the 2020 election.
Why it matters: The insurrection had a lasting impact on the country and Congress. Here's a look at 10 numbers that show where things are a year out from that violent day.
1. The Justice Department has arrested 725 people in connection to the riots in nearly all 50 states
The DOJ has "issued over 5,000 subpoenas and search warrants, seized approximately 2,000 devices, pored through over 20,000 hours of video footage, and searched through an estimated 15 terabytes of data," U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday.
Garland said most people were arrested for assaulting, resisting or impeding officers or employees. 20 people charged with felonies have pled guilty. 49 people have been sentenced to incarceration or home detention.
2. Congress has increased funding for Capitol security by $406 million
In July, Congress passed an appropriations bill that included new funding to secure the Capitol that included $70 million in funding for Capitol police salaries, $300 million in new upgrades to the building for safety and security purposes, and millions more in new equipment and security detail for members of Congress.
3. There were around 9,600 threats to members of Congress in 2021
The funding turned out to be necessary as "threats against Congress have grown exponentially over the last five years," U.S. Capitol Police chief Tom Manger told the Washington Post this week.
There were 8,613 threats investigated in 2020 according the USCP. That number grew to around 9,600 in 2021.
4. About 1 in 3 Americans now believe that "violence against the government can at times be justified"
That is the largest share of respondents to hold that view in similar polls in the last two decades, per a poll by the Washington Post and the University of Maryland.
- 40% of Republicans and 41% of independents said violence can be acceptable, compared with 23% of Democrats.
- 40% of white Americans said violence can be justified, compared with 18% of Black Americans.
5. Five states launched audits of the 2020 election
Audits of the 2020 election results took place in Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
- Many of the audits were done by Republican officials and based on Trump's baseless allegations of widespread fraud. These audits have cost taxpayers millions of dollars and have found few fraudulent votes according to the Brennan Center for Justice.
6. 19 Republican-led states have enacted laws to restrict voting
The surge in mostly Republican voting bills across 19 states follows former President Trump's unfounded claims of election fraud and the deadly Jan. 6 attack, per Axios' Stef Kight.
- The Brennan Center for Justice notes that more than one-third of all restrictive voting laws in the U.S. enacted over the past decade were passed in 2021.
7. 15 Republican secretary of state candidates question Biden's legitimacy
Many of the Republicans running in secretary of state races — those who will be in charge of state election law — continue to deny the 2020 election results and downplay the insurrection, an NPR analysis found.
8. Nine out of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump have been censured
Nearly all of the House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in the aftermath of the attack have been censured by GOP committees in their home states, per FiveThirtyEight.
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) both now serve on the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the attack. Kinzinger and Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio) will retire, while four other members are facing off against Trump-endorsed primary challengers.
9. The Jan. 6 select committee has interviewed over 250 people so far
Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told the AP the committee has interviewed around 250 people so far.
Thompson told the Washington Post the committee is particularly interested in where Trump was during the 187 minutes it took him to record a message telling his supporters to stand down.
10. A majority of Americans expect a repeat of the Jan. 6 attack sometime in the next few years
About 57% of Americans — about half of Republicans and seven in 10 Democrats — say more events similar to Jan. 6 are likely to happen in the next few years according to a new Axios-Momentive poll.
The survey shows that fewer than six in 10 Americans say President Biden legitimately won the 2020 election, a number that has barely budged since the same poll was conducted last year shortly before Jan. 6.