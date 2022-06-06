Scoop: Jan. 6 committee's secret adviser
The House's Jan. 6 committee has turned to a renowned former network news executive to hone a mountain of explosive material into a captivating multimedia presentation for a prime-time hearing Thursday.
- James Goldston — former president of ABC News, and a master documentary storyteller who ran "Good Morning America" and "Nightline" — has joined the committee as an unannounced adviser, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: I'm told Goldston is busily producing Thursday's 8 p.m. ET hearing as if it were a blockbuster investigative special.
- He plans to make it raw enough so that skeptical journalists will find the material fresh, and chew over the disclosures in future coverage.
- And he wants it to draw the eyeballs of Americans who haven't followed the ins and outs of the Capitol riot probe.
Goldston is shaping a massive trove:
- The hearing will be a mix of live witnesses and pre-produced video.
- I'm told the committee has gained access to official White House photographs from Jan. 6, 2021, that have never been seen publicly.
- Only a fraction of the surveillance footage from inside the Capitol — all kinds of angles were captured — has been shown.
- Many of the committee's depositions were videotaped. We'll see clips.
An aide says the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol ...
- Has conducted more than 1,000 depositions and interviews, with more scheduled.
- Received 140,000+ documents.
- And is following up on 472 tips received through the committee's online tip line.
The hearing — the first of a series by the committee (most will be during daytime) — has the makings of a national event:
- At least two of the broadcast networks will interrupt evening programming for live coverage anchored by ABC's David Muir and CBS' Norah O'Donnell. NBC will announce plans soon.
The other side: Republicans will argue that the 1/6 committee — which consists of seven Democrats plus Republicans Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois — is just out to get former President Trump.
- As part of a Republican counter-programming blitz, key members of Congress are already booked for cable interviews after the hearing.