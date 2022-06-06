The House's Jan. 6 committee has turned to a renowned former network news executive to hone a mountain of explosive material into a captivating multimedia presentation for a prime-time hearing Thursday.

James Goldston — former president of ABC News, and a master documentary storyteller who ran "Good Morning America" and "Nightline" — has joined the committee as an unannounced adviser, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: I'm told Goldston is busily producing Thursday's 8 p.m. ET hearing as if it were a blockbuster investigative special.

He plans to make it raw enough so that skeptical journalists will find the material fresh, and chew over the disclosures in future coverage.

And he wants it to draw the eyeballs of Americans who haven't followed the ins and outs of the Capitol riot probe.

Goldston is shaping a massive trove:

The hearing will be a mix of live witnesses and pre-produced video.

I'm told the committee has gained access to official White House photographs from Jan. 6, 2021, that have never been seen publicly.

Only a fraction of the surveillance footage from inside the Capitol — all kinds of angles were captured — has been shown.

Many of the committee's depositions were videotaped. We'll see clips.

An aide says the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol ...

Has conducted more than 1,000 depositions and interviews, with more scheduled.

Received 140,000+ documents.

And is following up on 472 tips received through the committee's online tip line.

The hearing — the first of a series by the committee (most will be during daytime) — has the makings of a national event:

At least two of the broadcast networks will interrupt evening programming for live coverage anchored by ABC's David Muir and CBS' Norah O'Donnell. NBC will announce plans soon.

The other side: Republicans will argue that the 1/6 committee — which consists of seven Democrats plus Republicans Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois — is just out to get former President Trump.