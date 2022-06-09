What to expect from tonight's prime-time Jan. 6 hearing

The Jan. 6 committee’s prime-time public hearing debut will feature never-before-seen recordings and documentation from closed-door depositions with key Trump officials and members of the former president’s family, committee aides tell reporters.

The big picture: Tonight's televised 90-minute hearing, and sessions next week, will show that the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol "was a result of a coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election and stop the transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden," one committee aide said.

"And indeed, that President Donald Trump was at the center of that effort.”

"The select committee is also going to lay out a clear indication of ongoing threats to American democracy," said an aide who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity.

What to watch: Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) will do most of the talking.

The two will deliver opening statements, ask questions of witnesses and present the mountain of evidence they've compiled — including through multimedia presentations.

Thompson will "place Jan. 6 in a broader historical context" and talk about it an an "aberration" in the history of American democracy, a committee aide said.

Depositions: Committee members will detail a "small, but meaningful" portion of the interviews they've conducted with senior officials from the Trump White House, administration and campaign, as well as members of Trump's family.

These are said to include previously unseen or unreported details and video and audio as well as documents.

The witnesses: The public will hear from British documentary filmmaker Nick Quested — who embedded with the far-right Proud Boys, including during the group's private meetings ahead of the insurrection — and Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards, the first law enforcement officer injured on Jan. 6.