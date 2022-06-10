"It was carnage": Capitol Police Officer testifies at Jan. 6 hearing

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards, who is believed to be the first officer injured on Jan. 6, described the attack as "carnage" and "chaos" during her testimony during Thursday's hearing.

Driving the news: "I was slipping in people’s blood," Edwards recounted from that day. "It was carnage. It was chaos. I can’t even describe what I saw."

The Jan. 6 committee also played a video showing Edwards being slammed into a bike rack outside the Capitol, when she hit her head on a step and was knocked unconscious.

State of play: Edwards, who was one of two eyewitnesses to the attack to testify, suffered a concussion from the attack and experienced fainting spells for months after the insurrection, the New York Times reports.