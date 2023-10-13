Rep. Austin Scott launches House speaker bid against Jim Jordan

Rep. Austin Scott (R-Ga.) is launching a bid for House speaker, challenging House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) for the Republican nomination.

Why it matters: Scott's decision to throw his hat in the ring comes in the wake of House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) withdrawing his name after falling short of the votes needed to secure the gavel due to conservative hardliners vowing to back Jordan on the floor.

"I have filed to be Speaker of the House. We are in Washington to legislate, and I want to lead a House that functions in the best interest of the American people," he posted on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

Scott, 53, was first elected to Congress in 2010.

The intrigue: Jordan is facing issues garnering support from moderates and Scalise supporters who have voiced they feel the Ohio Republican was disingenuous in his offer to help sway conservatives to back the Louisiana Republican.

Scott asserted that he would not back Jordan after Scalise withdrew his name.

Scott's entry into the race came shortly after the conference voted down an amendment to change conference rules to require 217 votes to back the nominee to go to the floor.

The big picture: No House Republican currently has the support needed to prevail on the floor, and it's unclear if and when the conference will rally around a nominee.