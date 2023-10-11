House GOP shuts down changes to its own rules on speaker nominee

The House GOP rejected a push on Wednesday to increase the number of votes required to select a speaker nominee.

Why it matters: Proponents of the change argued it would help the conference avoid another 15 rounds of speaker votes on the House floor like in January — but other Republicans said it would create more chaos and could lead to a lengthy gridlock behind closed doors.

Conservative Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) and moderate Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) crafted the proposal, which would have temporarily raised the threshold to 217 votes instead of a simple majority before bringing a nominee to the floor.

Neither candidate currently has the 217 votes needed to secure the gavel on the floor, with lawmakers casting doubt on their ability to select a new speaker by the end of the week.

How it works: Under the proposed rule, if a single candidate picked up 185 votes from the 221 Republicans, they would advance to two rounds of secret ballot votes that would be called "validation" votes.

If a candidate didn't reach the 217 vote threshold to become nominee on the first or second secret ballot, the next two ballots would be held by a call of the roll.

If the candidates didn't receive 217 votes by the end of the second roll call ballot, the conference would restart the process.

The process would restart if the candidate picks up fewer than 185 votes after the second, third or fourth ballot.

The intrigue: Speaker candidates House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) and House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) were at odds over whether the rule change should take place.