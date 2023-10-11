Jim Jordan offers to nominate Steve Scalise for speaker on House floor

House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) offered to nominate Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) during the House speaker vote after Scalise won the GOP's nomination on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Scalise prevailed over Jordan in the internal GOP vote, but a handful of lawmakers emerged voicing plans to back other candidates on the floor, putting Scalise's odds of securing the position in jeopardy.

Jordan’s support could sway some defectors vowing to vote for him on the floor despite falling short of the support needed to beat Scalise.

“Jordan offered Scalise to give a nominating speech on his behalf,” a senior GOP source confirmed to Axios.

Members including Reps. Max Miller (R-Ohio), Troy Nehls (R-Texas), Mary Miller (R-Ill.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) have stated plans to vote for Jordan during the House floor roll call vote.

The other side: Some of Scalise’s defectors go beyond conservative hardliners, with some McCarthy allies voicing plans to vote against him.

Rep. Carlos Giménez (R-Fla.) has asserted he has no plans to back Scalise despite a push to rally around the nominee.

“I’m not betting my House on anything,” he told Axios.

The big picture: House Republicans are concerned about going 15 rounds like it took in January, and members have said the upcoming government funding deadline and war in Israel have accelerated the need to install a speaker quickly.