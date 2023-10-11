Steve Scalise wins internal vote to become GOP's speaker nominee

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) won the GOP nomination for speaker of the House on Wednesday, setting the stage for a floor vote that will require him to secure 217 votes.

Why it matters: Scalise defeated House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on a 113-99 vote after days of the candidates working to rally the conference's support following the ouster of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Scalise — who was elected to the House in 2007 — previously served as the chair of the Republican Study Committee before being tapped for leadership in 2014.

Scalise previously sustained near-fatal injuries after being shot at a congressional baseball practice in in 2017.

Between the lines: Multiple Republicans left the vote on Wednesday saying they'll still vote for Jordan, setting up the prospect of Scalise failing to secure the speakership on a first ballot.

"I'm voting for Jordan," said Rep. Max Miller (R-Ohio.)

"I'm voting for Jim Jordan on the floor," said Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.).

Scalise will need 217 Republicans to back him on the floor if every Democrat votes.

The intrigue: The race for the nomination was neck-and-neck leading up to the conference election, with both candidates struggling to rally the support needed.

Scalise prevailed despite some members voicing concerns about his recent cancer diagnosis and former President Trump endorsing Jordan.

Multiple GOP sources argued that the Trump endorsement may have helped solidify Scalise's support with moderates.

Scalise supporters noted his fundraising prowess and member services operation help him gain favor with members.

The big picture: The next speaker will be tasked with attempting to unify a highly-fractured conference with a slim majority, with one of their first challenges expected to be averting a government shutdown.