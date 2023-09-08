Share on email (opens in new window)

Former President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Windham High School in New Hampshire on Aug. 8. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/Getty Images

A Georgia special grand jury report that helped lead to former President Trump's indictment in the state was released on Friday.

Why it matters: The report provides new insight on the probe into 2020 election interference — and shows that the panel sought to indict more people in the sprawling case.

The 26-member special grand jury was empaneled in May 2022 and heard evidence from June to December 2022. It spent about seven months hearing from 75 witnesses as part of the investigation, and is different than the grand jury that indicted Trump and his associates.

The intrigue: The special grand jury recommended charges against people who did not end up in the August indictment, including former Georgia Sen. David Perdue, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The special grand jury recommended charges against 39 people in total, 18 of whom were ultimately indicted.

The jury heard testimony from poll workers, investigators, technical experts, Georgia employees and officials and people who claimed that no fraud took place.

Trump was charged with 13 counts in Georgia, including violating the state's racketeering law, RICO.

The sweeping criminal trial will be televised.

The big picture: Trump, the frontrunner in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, has been indicted four times since April.

Read the report in full:

Editor's note: This story was updated with new details.

