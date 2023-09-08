Buildings still smolder on Aug. 11, 2023, days after a wildfire gutted downtown Lahaina. Photo: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The number of people missing a month after the historic Hawai'i wildfires has dropped to 66, Democratic Gov. Josh Green announced Friday.

The big picture: The fire in August razed most of the historic town of Lahaina on Maui and became one of the deadliest wildfires in modern U.S. history, with at least 115 people killed and thousands displaced.

The number of people missing has dropped from as many as 1,000 two weeks after the fires.

Since the fires, Hawaii officials "have been working constantly to shelter survivors, deliver supplies and medical care, and locate the missing and reunite them with their families," Green said.

Catch up quick: The wildfires destroyed over 2,700 structures and caused damages estimated at $5.6 billion, Green previously.

Extreme winds augmented by Hurricane Dora, coupled with existing drought conditions across Hawai'i and flammable nonnative grasses, exacerbated the spread of the wildfires.

Researchers believe climate change was also likely a contributing factor.

What's next: Authorities will begin to schedule supervised visits for residents to return to and view their properties in the coming weeks, Green said, warning this must be done safely as the ash is toxic.

