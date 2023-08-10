What we know about the deadly Hawaii wildfires

Destruction caused by a wildfire in Lahaina, on the Hawaiian island of Maui, on Aug. 10. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Search and rescue efforts continue in Hawaii after devastating wildfires tore through Maui Island Tuesday, leaving 36 dead and injuring dozens more.

Why it matters: The blaze is the deadliest wildfire in the U.S. since California's Camp Fire in 2018. The destruction displaced thousands of people, and a state of emergency has been declared.

More than 2,100 people sought refuge at four emergency shelters in Maui on Tuesday night, according to county officials. Two more emergency shelters are planned due to "full occupancy at existing shelters," officials said.

President Biden approved a disaster declaration for Hawaii on Thursday, facilitating the flow of federal aid to "supplement state and local recovery efforts."

Where and when did the fires start?

The wildfires destroyed over 2,000 acres of private and state land on Maui and threatened more than 35,000 people in the area, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Wednesday.

Extreme winds from Hurricane Dora and drought conditions across Hawaii exacerbated the spread of the wildfires, though the specific cause remains unknown.

Wildfires also impacted Hawaii's Big Island, with two brush fires reported in the Big Island's North and South Kohala districts on Tuesday, according to Hawaii County officials.

Extreme damage

The wildfires in Maui devastated Hawaii's historic town of Lahaina, razing at least 271 of the town's structures, Maui officials said Wednesday.

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued 14 people from the shores of Lahaina who were trying to escape the wildfires, according to a press release Thursday.

Hawaii's Department of Defense Adjutant General Kenneth S. Hara told reporters Wednesday that helicopters from the National Guard dumped over 150,000 gallons of water over Maui County, AP reported.

The role of climate change

Researchers say climate change was likely a contributing factor to the deadly wildfires, Axios' Ben Geman writes.

Climate change likely augmented the state's drought conditions and made existing wildfire fuels, like dried out vegetation, "more flammable than normal," Stanford University climate researcher Marshall Burke told Axios.

"Climate change likely contributed to the drought, and the drought contributed to making extreme wildfire activity more likely," Burke said.

Worth noting: Maui is particularly rife with nonnative grasses, which are more flammable than indigenous plants, the New York Times reported.

The Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization noted in 2018 that nonnative grasses had been proliferating across Hawaii over the past decade, increasing the wildfire threat.

The impact on tourism

Maui County announced massive bus evacuations Thursday for residents and tourists in West Maui, which would transport visitors to Kahului Airport and residents to a shelter in Central Maui.

Hawaii issued an emergency proclamation Wednesday discouraging all non-essential air travel to Maui.

Southwest Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines and American Airlines have each issued travel advisories for Maui, noting that flights to and from the island may be impacted.

Hawaii Airlines said Wednesday that it was adding "extra flights to focus on bringing guests out of Maui."

What they're saying: "Visitors who have travel plans to West Maui in the coming weeks are encouraged to consider rescheduling their travel plans for a later time," the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority said in a press release Wednesday.

People who have already booked their upcoming stays to other parts of Maui and the Big Island are "encouraged to contact their hotels for updated information and how their travel plans may be affected," it added.

