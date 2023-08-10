59 mins ago - Energy & Environment
Before and after: Satellite images show Hawaii wildfire devastation
New satellite images capture the widespread destruction left in the wake of the deadly wildfires that ravaged Hawaii this week.
The big picture: At least 36 people have been killed and dozens of others injured, while thousands of people have been displaced as a result of the blazes, according tot Maui County officials.
- The flames destroyed at least 271 structures in Maui's historic town of Lahaina.
- Researchers believe climate change was likely a contributing factor to the wildfires.