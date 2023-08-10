Before and after: Satellite images show Hawaii wildfire devastation

Southern Lahaina on June 25 before the Lahaina Wildfire (left) and on August 9 after the wildfire (right). Photo: Satellite image (c) 2023 Maxar Technologies

New satellite images capture the widespread destruction left in the wake of the deadly wildfires that ravaged Hawaii this week.

The big picture: At least 36 people have been killed and dozens of others injured, while thousands of people have been displaced as a result of the blazes, according tot Maui County officials.

The flames destroyed at least 271 structures in Maui's historic town of Lahaina.

Researchers believe climate change was likely a contributing factor to the wildfires.

Lahaina square on June 25 and Aug. 9. Photo: Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies

Overview of Lahaina on June 25 and Aug. 9. Photo: Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies