Before and after: Satellite images show Hawaii wildfire devastation

Ivana Saric
Southern Lahaina on June 25 before the Lahaina Wildfire (left) and on August 9 after the wildfire (right). Photo: Satellite image (c) 2023 Maxar Technologies

New satellite images capture the widespread destruction left in the wake of the deadly wildfires that ravaged Hawaii this week.

The big picture: At least 36 people have been killed and dozens of others injured, while thousands of people have been displaced as a result of the blazes, according tot Maui County officials.

Lahaina square on June 25 and Aug. 9. Photo: Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies
Overview of Lahaina on June 25 and Aug. 9. Photo: Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies
Satellite imagery on Aug. 9 showing total destruction of the Banyan Court area after the Lahaina wildfire. Photo: Satellite image (c) 2023 Maxar Technologies
