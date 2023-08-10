Skip to main content
30 mins ago - Energy & Environment

The climate link to Hawaii's wildfire tragedy

Ben Geman

Historic Waiola Church and the nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames yesterday in Lahaina, Hawaii. Photo: Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP

Researchers say climate change has likely been a contributing factor to the deadly wildfires in Hawaii.

Why it matters: A summer of blistering, record-breaking heat has also seen wildfires scorching Canada forests, with smoke drifting south and blanketing the skies of cities in the Northeast.

What they're saying: "As always with wildfires, there are multiple interacting causes and climate is only a thumb on the scale," Stanford University climate researcher Marshall Burke tells Axios via email.

The big picture: At least 36 people have been killed in a blaze that swept parts of Maui. Burke notes the south and west of Maui was "exceptionally dry, which meant that fuels were more flammable than normal."

  • "As with most droughts, climate is...not the only cause, but an amplifier, typically via hot temperatures," Burke says.
  • "Climate change likely contributed to the drought, and the drought contributed to making extreme wildfire activity more likely."

Zoom in: Multiple researchers are drawing similar conclusions. Per the New York Times:

  • "Experts attribute the surge in wildfires to the prevalence of nonnative grasses, which are especially common on Maui, and are more flammable than indigenous plants."
  • "This is coupled with extreme weather patterns connected to climate change: unusually hot and dry summers and shifts in rainfall patterns."
Go deeper