Hawaii wildfires force evacuations, road closures in historic town

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A fire burning near Launiupoko on Hawaii's Maui island on Aug. 9. Photo: County of Maui

Large fires in Hawaii forced evacuations and road closures in multiple communities and burnt several structures, including in the historic town of Lahaina.

The big picture: Satellites detected fires across the Hawaiian islands within the last 24 hours, including on the Big Island, Maui and Oahu.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said winds from Hurricane Dora, which was passing hundreds of miles southwest of Hawaii on Wednesday morning, were driving the extreme fires.

Hurricane Dora, a Category 4 storm, was not expected to make landfall in Hawaii, but rather move west across the Pacific Ocean throughout the week.

Many of the fires were also burning in parts of the Hawaiian islands that are currently experiencing drought conditions.

Threat level: At least two brushfires had ignited on the Big Island and at least one was ablaze on Maui.

Brushfires, or bushfires, are extremely dangerous because they are susceptible to wind changes and can easily grow out of control and spread at rapid speeds.

On Wednesday, almost the entire state of Hawaii was under wind advisories or red flag warnings, meaning that conditions were primed for wildfires because of a combination of high temperatures, low humidity and strong winds.

The NWS said winds speeds between 20 to 35 mph with localized gusts around 50 mph could occur around the state.

Over 14,000 customers in Hawaii were without power on Wednesday from power lines and trees downed by strong winds, per utility tracker poweroutage.us.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it had rescued at least 12 people from waters off of Lahaina.

Several shelters were opened across the Big Island and Maui, while at least five schools and dozens of roads were also closed on Maui.

What they're saying: Hawaii's Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, acting on behalf of Gov. Josh Green, activated the Hawaii National Guard and authorized other emergency procedures on Tuesday evening.

Luke said the wildfires had burned hundreds of acres and forced evacuations and road and school closures in the Kohala Ranch community on the Big Island and in the Lahaina and Kula areas on Maui.

Editor's note: This story was updated with additional information.