A view of destruction from Highway 30 on Monday, days after a fierce wildfire destroyed the historic town of Lahaina. Photo: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The death toll from Hawaii's historic wildfires has risen to 101, Gov. Josh Green said Tuesday.

The big picture: The fires that razed much of western Maui and destroyed most of the island's historic town of Lahaina are the most destructive on record in Hawaii. The Lahaina Fire is the deadliest U.S. wildfire since 1918 and many people are still missing.

State of play: One week on from the blazes igniting on Maui, Oahu and the Big Island, Maui County officials said crews have completed surveys of 32% of burn areas as they work to identify the remains of those killed. They've obtained 41 DNA samples from family members of missing people.

The Lahaina Fire that's destroyed an estimated 2,170 acres was 85% contained as of Tuesday, according to the Maui County statement.

As for Maui's other blazes, the Upcountry/Kula Fire was 60% contained and the Pulehu/Kihei Fire was at 100% containment, but firefighters were "staying vigilant for flare-ups." The Puʻukoliʻi/Kaʻanapali Fire was extinguished.

What they're saying: Green said in a video address Tuesday afternoon local time that officials had confirmed two more deaths from a day ago, taking the toll past 100. "We are heartsick that we've had such loss," he said.

President Biden said earlier Tuesday he would visit Hawaii with first lady Jill Biden "as soon as we can," once he's sure they won't "disrupt the ongoing recovery efforts."

Green said this would happen "in the coming weeks" after "the heartbreaking work is done on the ground finding those we've lost."

Context: Extreme winds from Hurricane Dora helped spread the fires after they ignited last Tuesday as the storm passed hundreds of miles to the southwest.

Go deeper: Hawaiian Electric slapped with 3 lawsuits after deadly wildfires

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.