Maui fire becomes deadliest in over a century, at least 93 killed

An aerial image taken Tuesday shows the devastation of Maui's wildfires on cars, buildings and homes. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Destructive wildfires on Hawaii's Maui Island have killed at least 93 people, marking the deadliest American wildfire in over 100 years.

The big picture: As the death toll continues to rise with search and rescue efforts still underway, the wildfires are now the deadliest since California's Camp Fire in 2018, which killed at least 85 people.

The Maui fire is the deadliest in over 100 years. 1918's Cloquet fire in northern Minnesota killed 453 people.

Maui officials said Saturday they were working to distinguish flare-ups across the historic town of Lahaina and parts of Upcountry Maui.

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said that only 3% of the search area has been cleared, and that the death toll is sure to grow.

"We've got an area that we have to contain that is at least 5 square miles and it is full of our loved ones," Pelletier said at a press conference Saturday.

What's happening: Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said 2,200 structures were destroyed or damaged in Maui, with 86% of them being residences.

The damage has approached $6 billion in estimates, Green said.

Officials said 2,170 acres of Maui have burned as of Saturday.

An estimated 4,500 residents are seeking shelter, county officials said.

The latest: A Saturday news release from the County of Maui said just two of the victims have been identified so far.