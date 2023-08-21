What Maui wildfire survivors do and don't need from donors
People affected by the devastating Maui wildfires are still in need of donations and supplies — but are overwhelmed by packages and clothing, according to state and local officials.
Driving the news: President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are expected to travel to Maui to meet with survivors on Monday.
- The fires, which razed the historic town of Lahaina, killed at least 114, though hundreds are still missing as search and recovery efforts continue.
What they need
- State and local officials said victims need nonperishable food items, water, hand washing stations, water totes, outdoor sinks, portable and stationary charging devices, batteries, wheelchairs and semi-permanent or permanent tents.
- Officials earlier this month also encouraged cash donations to reputable nonprofit organizations in Hawai'i, saying the volume of donated goods started to overwhelm groups accepting donations.
What they don't need
- They said clothing was no longer a high-priority need for victims and encouraged people to donate but asked that items be sorted beforehand.
What they're saying: "There has been such an outpour of support, not just from the people of Maui, not just from around the state — but around the world," Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke said last week.
- "We felt the federal, the state, the county needed a coordinated effort to take in all the goods and inventory that have been donated. We don't want to turn anything away."
The big picture: The Oahu-based non-profit Hawai'i Community Foundation said on Sunday it has received more than $43 million in donations from around 180,000 people in 44 countries, according to Hawaii News Now, a CBS affiliate.
- The Maui County government said on Sunday that around 1,800 people were being sheltered at six hotels around the island.
