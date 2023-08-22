President Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Monday participate in a blessing ceremony with Lahaina elders at Moku'ula, two weeks on from Hawai'i's catastrophic wildfires. Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden said while visiting the charred remains of Hawai'i's wildfire-devastated town of Lahaina on Maui island that he's focused on "rebuilding for the long-term and doing it together."

The big picture: Thirteen days on from the deadliest fires in the U.S. for over a century igniting, Biden promised the U.S. government would support Maui and Hawai'i "for as long as it takes."

The fires have killed at least 114 people and Hawaiian officials said earlier on Monday that some 850 others remained missing.

What he's saying: "We're going to rebuild the way the people of Maui want to build," said Biden as he stood beside Lahaina's historic banyan tree.

"Not the way others want to build. We're going to rebuild the way the people of Maui want to build."

The president noted after visiting with first lady Jill Biden "whats left" of a seafront main street in Lahaina and surveying the wildfire damage from the air: "The devastation is overwhelming."

