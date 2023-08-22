20 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Biden vows to help Hawai'i rebuild from fires for "as long as it takes"
President Biden said while visiting the charred remains of Hawai'i's wildfire-devastated town of Lahaina on Maui island that he's focused on "rebuilding for the long-term and doing it together."
The big picture: Thirteen days on from the deadliest fires in the U.S. for over a century igniting, Biden promised the U.S. government would support Maui and Hawai'i "for as long as it takes."
- The fires have killed at least 114 people and Hawaiian officials said earlier on Monday that some 850 others remained missing.
What he's saying: "We're going to rebuild the way the people of Maui want to build," said Biden as he stood beside Lahaina's historic banyan tree.
- "Not the way others want to build. We're going to rebuild the way the people of Maui want to build."
- The president noted after visiting with first lady Jill Biden "whats left" of a seafront main street in Lahaina and surveying the wildfire damage from the air: "The devastation is overwhelming."
