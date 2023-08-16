Former President Trump and his 18 co-defendants will be booked at the Fulton County jail after surrendering in the Georgia indictment on alleged 2020 election interference, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

The big picture: Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said ahead of the grand jury's indictment Monday that he planned to take a mugshot of Trump if he were charged.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has given those charged in the case until noon on Friday, Aug. 25, to surrender.

State of play: "At this point, based on guidance received from the District Attorney's office and presiding judge, it is expected that all 19 defendants named in the indictment will be booked at the Rice Street Jail," said Fulton County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Natalie Ammons in an emailed statement.

"Keep in mind, defendants can turn themselves in at any time. The jail is open 24/7. Also, due to the unprecedented nature of this case, some circumstances may change with little or no warning."

What they're saying: Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment on the sheriff's office announcement, but they did share a statement from the 2024 Republican primary front-runner's campaign that railed against Willis and the prosecutors in his other indictments.

"All of these corrupt Democrat attempts will fail," it said. "They are taking away President Trump's First Amendment right to free speech" and his right to challenge the 2020 election outcome, it added.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from the Trump campaign.