A wildfire in Washington that crossed into Canada prompted authorities to issue evacuation orders for hundreds of properties in border towns in both countries over the weekend.

The big picture: The UN's World Meteorological Organization notes climate change has "spurred a surge" in extreme weather reports — including Canada's historic wildfires and a dangerous, ongoing record heat wave in the U.S. and Europe that study finds would be "virtually impossible" without global warming.

State of play: The Eagle Bluff Fire has swelled to about 8,000 acres since igniting on Saturday and the Okanogan County Sheriff's office has evacuated homes in Washington that were considered to be at risk from the blaze, per Inciweb.

Canadian officials said the blaze has burned some 2,200 acres in western Canada and was just over 2 miles from Osoyoos, leading authorities to issue evacuation orders for more than 700 homes in and around the British Columbia town.

Over 1,000 wildfires were active across Canada Sunday, including B.C.'s largest-ever blaze, the Donnie Creek Fire, which killed a firefighter on Friday — taking the number of firefighters who lost their lives while responding to wildfires this season to three.

Of note: Multiple studies show human-caused climate change is a key driver behind increased wildfire risk.

Zoom out: Wildfires have burned an unprecedented 31 million acres of land in Canada this season, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

"The fires have forced more than 120,000 people to evacuate their homes and polluted the air for millions of people across North America," per a World Meteorological Organization statement last week on Canada's record wildfire season.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service said the "dangerous heat wave" will continue for much of the U.S. as "dry conditions persist over the Pacific Northwest" this week.

Red flag warnings were in effect for parts of Washington, Oregon, Montana and Idaho.

