Marine One, with President Biden on board, flies past the Jefferson Memorial amid hazy wildfire smoke on June 29 in Washington, D.C., as the city is under a "code red" air quality alert. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Air quality alerts were issued in cities across some 23 U.S. states Thursday as lingering smoke from Canada's worst-ever wildfire season continued to pose a health threat to millions of Americans.

The big picture: Detroit, D.C., New York City and Toronto endured some of the world's worst air quality Thursday, per Swiss air technology company IQAir. Alerts stretched from Colorado to Vermon and down to Georgia. Canadian officials warn this extreme weather event will likely last all summer as climate change leads to more instances of critical fire weather.

Photo: National Weather Service New York/Twitter

Looking down the Mississippi River, from Minneapolis towards St. Paul, it's another hazy day in the Twin Cities on June 29 due to the continued affects of the Canadian wildfires. Photo: Deb Pastner/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Wildfire smoke obscures the view of the skyline in Chicago, Illinois, amid an air quality alert as smoke from the Canadian wildfires covers the city for a third day in a row on June 29. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

The sun setting in Cascais, Portugal, on June 29 amid a cloud of smoke that's traveled across the Atlantic Ocean from Canada's fires. Photo: Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

A ferry passes as the air quality reaches unhealthy levels due to smoke from Canadian wildfires in New York City on June 29. Photo: Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A group of people wear face masks to protect against air pollution as they walk past the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on June 29. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

People carry on with their daily lives as the air quality reaches unhealthy levels due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires in New York City on June 29. Photo: Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Photo: NWS Baltimore-Washington/Twitter

Photo: Copernicus EU/Twitter

The Toronto, Canada, skyline is seen covered by smoke from the CN Tower as wildfires in northeastern Ontario and Quebec continue to burn on June 28. Photo: Arif Balkan/NurPhoto via Getty Images

