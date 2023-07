A wildfire near the resort town of Loutraki, east of Athens on July 17. The heat wave forced the temporary closure of the Acropolis monument in Greece's capital last week. Photo: Valerie Gache/AFP via Getty Images

The UN's World Meteorological Organization said Monday it's examining potential new temperature records from "intense heatwaves" that are sweeping the southern U.S., parts of Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North Africa.

Driving the news: "Climate change and temperature increase has spurred a surge in reports of record weather and climate extremes, especially for heat," per a statement from the WMO.

The scene at Rome's Colosseum in Italy on July 17. The European Space Agency warns the Italian islands of Sicily and Sardinia could see the continent's hottest ever temperature of 118 degrees Fahrenheit this week. Photo: Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

Downtown Tokyo on July 17, as Japanese officials warn the heat has reached life-threatening levels as temperatures soared to about 104°F in some places, including the capital. Photo: Richard A. Brooks /AFP via Getty Images

An extreme heat danger sign at Badwater Basin in California's Death Valley National Park on July 17. Photo: Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

People cool off in the Mediterranean Sea at a beach in Tunis, Tunisia, on July 17 after days of searing temperatures. Photo: Fethi Belaid/AFP via Getty Images

A worker cools off in a street during a heat wave in Sevilla, in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia, on July 17, as extreme heat grips the country. Meanwhile, wildfires are burning across the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma.Photo: Cristina Quicler/AFP via Getty Images

A woman covers herself with a scarf amid hot conditions in Avignon in the south of France on July 17. Photo: Nicolas Tucat/AFP via Getty Images

A shepherd takes care of a herd of sheep while holding a beer bottle near Frecatei village in the eastern Dobrogea region of Romania, as much of the nation experiences temperatures of up to 105°F on July 17. Photo: Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images

Palestinian children cool off with water in the northen Gaza Strip during a heat wave on July 17. Photo: Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A person cools off amid searing heat on July 16 in Phoenix. The Arizona city hit its 18th consecutive day of high temperatures at or above 110°F a day later, tying its all-time record for such a stretch. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

People crowd a beach to cool off during a heat wave in Dalian, Liaoning Province of China, on July 16. Sanbao in China's Xinjiang region reported a new high for mid-July temperature of 126°F. Photo: Wang Xizeng/VCG via Getty Images

